Reviewing Zadar Ventures (OTCMKTS:ZADDF) & Amplifon (OTCMKTS:AMFPF)

Zadar Ventures (OTCMKTS:ZADDF – Get Rating) and Amplifon (OTCMKTS:AMFPF – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Zadar Ventures has a beta of 1.19, suggesting that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Amplifon has a beta of 0.5, suggesting that its stock price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Zadar Ventures and Amplifon’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zadar Ventures N/A -52.43% -45.38% Amplifon 8.10% 21.34% 5.58%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zadar Ventures N/A N/A -$240,000.00 ($0.02) -0.08 Amplifon $2.30 billion 2.46 $186.68 million $0.93 26.88

This table compares Zadar Ventures and Amplifon’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Amplifon has higher revenue and earnings than Zadar Ventures. Zadar Ventures is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Amplifon, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Zadar Ventures and Amplifon, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zadar Ventures 0 0 0 0 N/A Amplifon 0 2 2 0 2.50

Amplifon has a consensus price target of $30.50, indicating a potential upside of 22.00%. Given Amplifon’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Amplifon is more favorable than Zadar Ventures.

Summary

Amplifon beats Zadar Ventures on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Zadar Ventures

Zadar Ventures Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Amplifon

Amplifon S.p.A. retails hearing care products and services that help people rediscover various emotions of sound. The company offers ampli-easy, ampli-mini, ampli-connect, and ampli-energy hearing devices. It also provides fitting of customized products. As of March 18, 2022, the company operated a network of approximately 9,200 points of sale in 25 countries and 5 continents. The company also sells its products through 1,350 franchisees. It has operations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, Asia, and Oceania. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Milan, Italy.

