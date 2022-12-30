REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) Shares Gap Up to $30.79

REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $30.79, but opened at $31.61. REX American Resources shares last traded at $31.27, with a volume of 385 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on REX American Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

REX American Resources Stock Up 2.6 %

The company has a market cap of $549.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

REX American Resources ( NYSE:REX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The energy company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.06. REX American Resources had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 4.73%. The company had revenue of $220.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.00 million. Analysts predict that REX American Resources Co. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in REX American Resources by 40.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 503 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of REX American Resources by 6.1% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,200 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of REX American Resources by 8.6% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 3,932 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of REX American Resources by 2.3% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,398 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of REX American Resources during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.77% of the company’s stock.

REX American Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol in the United States. The company also offers corn, distillers grains, non-food grade corn oil, gasoline, and natural gas. In addition, the company provides dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed.

Featured Stories

