RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,239,500 shares, a drop of 21.3% from the November 30th total of 1,574,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 38.5 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on RIOCF shares. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$26.50 to C$26.25 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$24.75 to C$22.75 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$24.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of RIOCF stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.57. 2,084 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,694. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.22 and a 200 day moving average of $15.21. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $12.99 and a 1 year high of $20.63.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Cuts Dividend

About RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.0624 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a yield of 4.99%.

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work. As at September 30, 2020, our portfolio is comprised of 221 properties with an aggregate net leasable area of approximately 38.4 million square feet (at RioCan's interest) including office, residential rental and 16 development properties.

