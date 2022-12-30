Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “$210.00” Price Target for Boeing (NYSE:BA)

Royal Bank of Canada set a $210.00 price objective on Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Boeing from $209.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $245.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, November 7th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $281.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $209.88.

Shares of BA opened at $188.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $112.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.26 and a beta of 1.50. Boeing has a 1-year low of $113.02 and a 1-year high of $229.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.02.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($6.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($6.17). The company had revenue of $15.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.03 billion. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.60) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Boeing will post -8.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO David L. Calhoun acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $158.88 per share, with a total value of $3,972,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,972,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 1,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $157.09 per share, with a total value of $201,860.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,231.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David L. Calhoun bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $158.88 per share, with a total value of $3,972,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,972,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BA. United Bank raised its stake in Boeing by 4.7% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 5,036 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the first quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 1,064.4% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 850 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 4.2% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,037 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 148.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 30,561 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $5,850,000 after buying an additional 18,267 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

