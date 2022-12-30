RSK Smart Bitcoin One Day Trading Volume Hits $22,770.21 (RBTC)

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. Over the last seven days, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for about $16,561.94 or 1.00038940 BTC on popular exchanges. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $57.07 million and $22,770.21 worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16,555.49 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000413 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $67.99 or 0.00410651 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00021145 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002271 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $145.77 or 0.00880474 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.61 or 0.00094288 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.75 or 0.00590428 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006028 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.17 or 0.00248704 BTC.

About RSK Smart Bitcoin

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,764 coins and its circulating supply is 3,446 coins. The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official website is rsk.co. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @rsksmart.

Buying and Selling RSK Smart Bitcoin

