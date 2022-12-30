Safe (SAFE) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $138.69 Million

Safe (SAFE) traded 9.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 30th. One Safe coin can now be bought for about $6.66 or 0.00040098 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Safe has traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar. Safe has a total market cap of $138.69 million and $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Decred (DCR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.46 or 0.00111183 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.66 or 0.00184686 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00006099 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.58 or 0.00063749 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000008 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000316 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000632 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Safe Profile

SAFE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. The official website for Safe is www.anwang.com. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Safe is www.anwang.org. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 20,835,499.35 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 6.83029938 USD and is up 2.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Buying and Selling Safe

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Safe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

