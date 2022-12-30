Sage Financial Management Group Inc. Sells 4,381 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Sage Financial Management Group Inc. lowered its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,381 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up 1.3% of Sage Financial Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Sage Financial Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 28.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 58,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after acquiring an additional 13,179 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 94,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,473,000 after purchasing an additional 3,408 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 46,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 655.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leeward Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC now owns 147,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,402,000 after purchasing an additional 3,459 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHF stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.31. 78,569 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,386,692. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.35. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $27.40 and a 1-year high of $39.60.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

