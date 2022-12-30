Saitama Trading Down 7.6% This Week (SAITAMA)

Saitama (SAITAMA) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. Over the last seven days, Saitama has traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Saitama token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Saitama has a market cap of $46.54 million and $533,948.81 worth of Saitama was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00012571 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00037211 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00036455 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001088 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005921 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00018267 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.60 or 0.00226916 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003884 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Saitama Token Profile

Saitama is a token. Its launch date was May 31st, 2021. Saitama’s total supply is 44,812,964,363 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,741,892,503 tokens. The Reddit community for Saitama is https://reddit.com/r/wearesaitama. Saitama’s official website is www.saitamatoken.com. Saitama’s official Twitter account is @wearesaitama and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Saitama Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Saitama (SAITAMA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Saitama has a current supply of 44,812,964,363 with 38,605,752,722 in circulation. The last known price of Saitama is 0.00103799 USD and is down -3.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 24 active market(s) with $880,008.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saitamatoken.com/.”

