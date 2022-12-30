Sapphire (SAPP) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $14.61 Million

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 9.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 30th. Sapphire has a market capitalization of $14.61 million and approximately $8.01 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sapphire coin can now be purchased for $0.0162 or 0.00000098 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Sapphire has traded down 8.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,196.24 or 0.07227921 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001475 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00030636 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.83 or 0.00065435 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00056470 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000997 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00024582 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00007707 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001576 BTC.

About Sapphire

Sapphire (CRYPTO:SAPP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 924,196,659 coins and its circulating supply is 904,050,141 coins. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sapphire’s official website is sappcoin.com.

Sapphire Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sapphire should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sapphire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

