Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF) Short Interest Down 23.5% in December

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decrease of 23.5% from the November 30th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 13.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft from €531.00 ($564.89) to €540.00 ($574.47) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $540.00.

Get Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

Shares of SARTF traded up $23.80 on Friday, reaching $345.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13 shares, compared to its average volume of 0. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.33 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $284.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $330.07. Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $267.00 and a 12-month high of $550.00.

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft ( OTCMKTS:SARTF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.17. Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 30.65%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $986.77 million. Research analysts forecast that Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft provides bioprocess solutions and lab products and services worldwide. The company offers biosensors and kits, compliance tools, systems software, label-free detection systems, and SPR systems; live-cell analysis systems, flow cytometry platform, and cell analysis reagents and consumables; and antibody and recombinant protein media, viral vaccines media, regenerative medicine media, general media, downstream buffer, microcarrier, and stem cell media and reagent products, as well as strong acids, bases, and alcohols and detergents.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.