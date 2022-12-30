Sather Financial Group Inc Trims Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Sather Financial Group Inc cut its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 83,481 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,866 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin accounts for approximately 3.6% of Sather Financial Group Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Sather Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $32,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,021,414 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,071,954,000 after acquiring an additional 2,558,881 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth $763,213,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 8.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,579,851 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,966,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727,343 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 39.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,966,076 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,565,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,858,507 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $820,347,000 after buying an additional 615,798 shares during the period. 75.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director John Donovan purchased 568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $441.43 per share, with a total value of $250,732.24. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $780,448.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LMT opened at $487.05 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $351.55 and a 12 month high of $498.95. The stock has a market cap of $127.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.36, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $480.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $438.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.60 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $16.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.69 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 65.16% and a net margin of 9.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LMT has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $546.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut Lockheed Martin from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $506.00 to $542.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $417.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $513.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $477.86.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

