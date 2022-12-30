Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) Receives $151.33 Average Target Price from Analysts

Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $151.33.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Schneider Electric S.E. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Schneider Electric S.E. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. from €155.00 ($164.89) to €140.00 ($148.94) in a report on Tuesday, October 4th.

Schneider Electric S.E. Stock Performance

Schneider Electric S.E. stock opened at $28.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.94 and its 200-day moving average is $25.77. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 1 year low of $21.37 and a 1 year high of $40.45.

Schneider Electric S.E. Company Profile

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. The company offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, energy management software solutions, transfer switches, surge protection and power conditioning products, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, and switchboards and enclosures.

