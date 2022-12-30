School Specialty, LLC (OTCMKTS:SCOO) Short Interest Down 23.7% in December

School Specialty, LLC (OTCMKTS:SCOO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,900 shares, a decrease of 23.7% from the November 30th total of 37,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 17.0 days.

Shares of School Specialty stock remained flat at $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday. School Specialty has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.05.

School Specialty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides supplies, furniture, technology products, and curriculum solutions to the education marketplace in the United States and Canada. The company's Distribution segment offers office products, classroom supplies, janitorial and sanitation supplies, school equipment, school and student safety and security products and services, physical education products, art supplies and paper, and others; physical education programs, solutions, resources, and equipment to improve student and staff wellness; and science education products, supplemental curriculum, and lab equipment and supplies.

