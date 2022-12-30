School Specialty, LLC (OTCMKTS:SCOO) Short Interest Down 23.7% in December

School Specialty, LLC (OTCMKTS:SCOO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,900 shares, a decrease of 23.7% from the November 30th total of 37,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 17.0 days.
School Specialty Price Performance
Shares of School Specialty stock remained flat at $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday. School Specialty has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.05.
About School Specialty
