Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE) is Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC lessened its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 231,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,472 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF makes up about 2.9% of Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC owned 0.13% of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF worth $5,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the third quarter worth $33,000. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 8,229.4% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the second quarter worth $38,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 1,054.3% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the second quarter worth $50,000.

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of FNDE stock opened at $25.01 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.12. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $22.97 and a twelve month high of $33.32.

