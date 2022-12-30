Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Stock Position Lowered by Sage Financial Management Group Inc.

Sage Financial Management Group Inc. cut its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,739 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 4.0% of Sage Financial Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Sage Financial Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,180,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 11,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 32,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,478,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. now owns 5,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 20,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $1.34 on Friday, hitting $65.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 427,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 531,781. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $59.74 and a 52-week high of $81.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.01.

