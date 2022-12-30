Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) is Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 325,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,889 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF comprises 6.7% of Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Schwab US Broad Market ETF worth $14,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 96.3% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 75,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,028,000 after purchasing an additional 37,009 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $3,563,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 75.1% during the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 186,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,932,000 after acquiring an additional 79,809 shares during the period. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 123,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,441,000 after purchasing an additional 3,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. raised its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 53,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock traded down $0.35 on Friday, reaching $44.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,197,370. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52-week low of $40.92 and a 52-week high of $57.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.72.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.