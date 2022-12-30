Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Purchased by Aevitas Wealth Management Inc.

Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,826 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,898 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Aevitas Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $2,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New Hampshire grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 6,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 370,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,547,000 after purchasing an additional 4,315 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 28,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 6,427 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 14.4% in the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,191,000 after buying an additional 7,337 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 23.6% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 834,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,742,000 after buying an additional 159,224 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of SCHD opened at $75.56 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $65.96 and a one year high of $82.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.31.

