ScION Tech Growth II (NASDAQ:SCOB) Short Interest Up 26.6% in December

ScION Tech Growth II (NASDAQ:SCOB – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, an increase of 26.6% from the November 30th total of 9,400 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 120,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of ScION Tech Growth II

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SCOB. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of ScION Tech Growth II in the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of ScION Tech Growth II in the 2nd quarter worth about $140,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its position in shares of ScION Tech Growth II by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 19,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Myriad Asset Management US LP bought a new position in ScION Tech Growth II in the 2nd quarter worth about $196,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL boosted its stake in ScION Tech Growth II by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. 68.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ScION Tech Growth II Price Performance

ScION Tech Growth II stock remained flat at $10.12 during mid-day trading on Friday. 520 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,735. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $436.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68 and a beta of -0.01. ScION Tech Growth II has a fifty-two week low of $9.69 and a fifty-two week high of $10.30.

ScION Tech Growth II Company Profile

ScION Tech Growth II ( NASDAQ:SCOB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 18th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter.

ScION Tech Growth II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus its search on technology-enabled businesses that offer technology solutions, and broader technology software and services in the financial services sector.

