Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,710,000 shares, a drop of 26.0% from the November 30th total of 3,660,000 shares. Currently, 5.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,220,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Scorpio Tankers Price Performance

STNG stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.77. The stock had a trading volume of 538,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,159,627. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Scorpio Tankers has a 52 week low of $11.02 and a 52 week high of $57.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.02.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The shipping company reported $4.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $456.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.90 million. Scorpio Tankers had a net margin of 26.86% and a return on equity of 21.04%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Scorpio Tankers will post 12.23 EPS for the current year.

Scorpio Tankers Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.97%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on STNG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Scorpio Tankers has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Scorpio Tankers

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STNG. FMR LLC boosted its position in Scorpio Tankers by 1,495.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,865,679 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $64,385,000 after buying an additional 1,748,708 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Scorpio Tankers by 197.2% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 866,915 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $36,445,000 after buying an additional 575,200 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Scorpio Tankers during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,539,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Scorpio Tankers by 810.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 553,021 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $19,085,000 after buying an additional 492,296 shares during the period. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in Scorpio Tankers during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,158,000. 54.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Scorpio Tankers Company Profile

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 18, 2022, the company's fleet consisted of 124 owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered-in tankers, including 42 LR2, 6 LR1, 62 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 6.2 years.

