Scotiabank Boosts Boralex (TSE:BLX) Price Target to C$53.00

Boralex (TSE:BLX – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 28.33% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities dropped their target price on Boralex from C$53.00 to C$50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. CIBC cut their price objective on Boralex from C$46.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Boralex from C$48.00 to C$47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Boralex to C$36.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Boralex from C$53.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boralex currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$45.38.

Boralex Stock Performance

Shares of TSE BLX traded up C$0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$41.30. 45,867 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 332,239. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.03. The firm has a market cap of C$4.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$38.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$42.51. Boralex has a 1-year low of C$30.04 and a 1-year high of C$51.55.

About Boralex

Boralex ( TSE:BLX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.24) by C($0.17). The firm had revenue of C$106.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$129.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Boralex will post 1.1100001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, and the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had interests in 90 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,032 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; 12 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 244 MW; and one thermal power station with an installed capacity of 35 MW.

Featured Articles

