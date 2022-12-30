Sentage Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SNTG) Short Interest Down 84.2% in December

Sentage Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SNTG – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, a decline of 84.2% from the November 30th total of 67,200 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 604,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Sentage Price Performance

NASDAQ:SNTG remained flat at $1.92 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 73,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,865. Sentage has a twelve month low of $1.69 and a twelve month high of $9.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sentage stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sentage Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SNTG – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 62,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 2.23% of Sentage as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 1.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sentage Company Profile

Sentage Holdings Inc provides a range of financial services. The company offers consumer loan repayment and collection management, loan recommendation, and prepaid payment network services in China. Sentage Holdings Inc was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

