Severn Trent Plc (OTCMKTS:STRNY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Severn Trent Plc (OTCMKTS:STRNY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $2,903.33.

STRNY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Severn Trent from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Severn Trent from GBX 2,700 ($32.59) to GBX 2,750 ($33.19) in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Investec upgraded shares of Severn Trent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Severn Trent from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Severn Trent from GBX 2,800 ($33.79) to GBX 2,680 ($32.34) in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th.

Get Severn Trent alerts:

Severn Trent Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:STRNY opened at $32.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.62. Severn Trent has a 52 week low of $23.25 and a 52 week high of $42.35.

Severn Trent Cuts Dividend

About Severn Trent

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be given a $0.4666 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. This represents a yield of 3.37%.

(Get Rating)

Severn Trent Plc operates as a water and sewerage company in England and Wales. It operates in two segments, Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment offers water and waste water services to approximately 4.8 million households and businesses in the Midlands and Wales.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Severn Trent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Severn Trent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.