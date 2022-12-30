Short Interest in Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARRW) Rises By 43.8%

Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARRW – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a growth of 43.8% from the November 30th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 64,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARRW. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition by 9.2% during the third quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 26,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in Arrowroot Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Arrowroot Acquisition by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 756,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,426,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Arrowroot Acquisition by 6.7% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 128,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 8,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Arrowroot Acquisition by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,123,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,963,000 after purchasing an additional 12,321 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARRW remained flat at $10.03 on Friday. 1,002 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,735. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.87. Arrowroot Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.66 and a 1-year high of $10.30.

Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify and acquire a business focusing on the enterprise software sector.

