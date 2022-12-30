Short Interest in Artemis Strategic Investment Co. (NASDAQ:ARTE) Increases By 73.5%

Artemis Strategic Investment Co. (NASDAQ:ARTE – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a growth of 73.5% from the November 30th total of 3,400 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 39,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Artemis Strategic Investment

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Artemis Strategic Investment during the first quarter valued at about $3,988,000. Starboard Value LP increased its position in shares of Artemis Strategic Investment by 73.6% during the first quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,985,000 after buying an additional 212,000 shares during the period. Fort Baker Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Artemis Strategic Investment during the first quarter valued at about $9,989,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Artemis Strategic Investment during the first quarter valued at about $499,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Artemis Strategic Investment during the first quarter valued at about $8,865,000. 73.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Artemis Strategic Investment Price Performance

Artemis Strategic Investment stock remained flat at $10.17 during midday trading on Friday. Artemis Strategic Investment has a 52-week low of $9.70 and a 52-week high of $10.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.03 and its 200-day moving average is $9.99.

About Artemis Strategic Investment

Artemis Strategic Investment Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on identifying a business combination target within the gaming, hospitality, and entertainment industries.

