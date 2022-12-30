Short Interest in AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) Declines By 32.0%

AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 207,800 shares, a decline of 32.0% from the November 30th total of 305,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 359,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.
AVROBIO Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ AVRO traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,069. The company has a current ratio of 7.80, a quick ratio of 7.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. AVROBIO has a twelve month low of $0.56 and a twelve month high of $4.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.76 and its 200-day moving average is $0.84.
AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.02). Equities analysts forecast that AVROBIO will post -2.18 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On AVROBIO
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, BTIG Research raised AVROBIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AVROBIO has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.13.
AVROBIO Company Profile
AVROBIO, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose worldwide. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are collected from patients and modified with a lentiviral vector to insert functional copies of the gene that is defective in the target disease.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AVROBIO (AVRO)
- The Dogs Of Tech: It’s Time For A Bite Of These Stocks
- Does This Acquisition Make Microsoft a Bear Market Buy?
- Should You Warm up to Generac Stock for the Winter?
- Is Kintara Therapeutics A Hidden Gem?
- 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Hold for the Long Haul
Receive News & Ratings for AVROBIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVROBIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.