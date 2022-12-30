Short Interest in AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) Declines By 32.0%

AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 207,800 shares, a decline of 32.0% from the November 30th total of 305,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 359,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

AVROBIO Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AVRO traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,069. The company has a current ratio of 7.80, a quick ratio of 7.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. AVROBIO has a twelve month low of $0.56 and a twelve month high of $4.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.76 and its 200-day moving average is $0.84.

AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.02). Equities analysts forecast that AVROBIO will post -2.18 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in AVROBIO by 13.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,157,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 136,827 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of AVROBIO during the 3rd quarter valued at $183,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of AVROBIO during the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AVROBIO by 51.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 794,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 270,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in AVROBIO by 75.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,555,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 670,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.74% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BTIG Research raised AVROBIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AVROBIO has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.13.

AVROBIO, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose worldwide. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are collected from patients and modified with a lentiviral vector to insert functional copies of the gene that is defective in the target disease.

