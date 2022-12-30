Short Interest in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII) Rises By 329.8%

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,400 shares, a growth of 329.8% from the November 30th total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 98,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund stock traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $17.12. 601,978 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99,111. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.00. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund has a one year low of $16.19 and a one year high of $22.30.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $1.0059 per share. This is a boost from BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $12.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 70.50%.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund

About BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 2,199,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,180,000 after buying an additional 58,539 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 586,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,316,000 after buying an additional 5,921 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 487,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,014,000 after buying an additional 40,327 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 477,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,854,000 after buying an additional 28,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 458,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,541,000 after buying an additional 12,772 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

