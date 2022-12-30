Short Interest in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII) Rises By 329.8%

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,400 shares, a growth of 329.8% from the November 30th total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 98,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund stock traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $17.12. 601,978 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99,111. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.00. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund has a one year low of $16.19 and a one year high of $22.30.
BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $1.0059 per share. This is a boost from BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $12.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 70.50%.
About BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund
BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund (CII)
