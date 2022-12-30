Short Interest in Blue World Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:BWAQ) Decreases By 50.0%

Blue World Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:BWAQ – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the November 30th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blue World Acquisition

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blue World Acquisition during the second quarter worth $170,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Blue World Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $373,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new stake in Blue World Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $985,000. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new position in shares of Blue World Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $988,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Blue World Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $1,098,000. 65.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blue World Acquisition Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:BWAQ traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $10.20. 7,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,941. Blue World Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.84 and a 52-week high of $10.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.15 and a 200-day moving average of $10.04.

About Blue World Acquisition

Blue World Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to focus primarily on businesses in the marine leisure, cruise, marine infrastructure and engineering, general hospitality, travel and tourism, marine services, logistics and supply chain, offshore energy solutions, and related industry segments.

