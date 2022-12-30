Short Interest in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Rises By 46.8%

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,800 shares, an increase of 46.8% from the November 30th total of 38,700 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 54,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Charles & Colvard, Ltd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Founders Capital Management lifted its stake in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 12,003 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Meros Investment Management LP lifted its stake in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 632,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 82,148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles & Colvard Ltd. alerts:

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Stock Performance

Shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $0.82. 180,092 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,220. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.91 and its 200-day moving average is $1.10. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a one year low of $0.80 and a one year high of $3.01. The firm has a market cap of $24.96 million, a PE ratio of 41.15 and a beta of 0.52.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. ( NASDAQ:CTHR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $7.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.30 million. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 1.12%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Charles & Colvard, Ltd. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CTHR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in a report on Friday, December 23rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. operates as a fine jewelry company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Online Channels and Traditional. It manufactures, markets, and distributes moissanite jewels and finished moissanite jewelry under the Charles & Colvard Created Moissanite brand; and premium moissanite gemstones under the Forever One brand name.

