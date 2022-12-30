Short Interest in Clean Energy Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CETY) Rises By 233.3%

Clean Energy Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CETY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 233.3% from the November 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,122,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Clean Energy Technologies Stock Performance
Clean Energy Technologies stock traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.07. 1,150,335 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 543,573. Clean Energy Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.05 and its 200-day moving average is $0.04.
About Clean Energy Technologies
