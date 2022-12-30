Short Interest in Clean Energy Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CETY) Rises By 233.3%

Clean Energy Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CETY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 233.3% from the November 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,122,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Clean Energy Technologies Stock Performance

Clean Energy Technologies stock traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.07. 1,150,335 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 543,573. Clean Energy Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.05 and its 200-day moving average is $0.04.

About Clean Energy Technologies

Clean Energy Technologies, Inc designs, produces, and markets clean energy products and integrated solutions that focuses on energy efficiency and renewable energy. The company operates in four segments: Clean Energy HRS, CETY Europe, Engineering and Manufacturing Business, and CETY HK. It offers Clean Cycle, which generates electricity by recycling wasted heat produced in manufacturing, waste to energy, and power generation facilities.

