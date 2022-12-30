Short Interest in Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGTX) Declines By 49.3%

Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGTX – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 160,600 shares, a decrease of 49.3% from the November 30th total of 316,500 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 197,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Cognition Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Cognition Therapeutics stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,159. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.03. Cognition Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.07 and a one year high of $7.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CGTX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Cognition Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Cognition Therapeutics from $18.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Ellen B. Richstone acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.65 per share, with a total value of $26,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders acquired 34,500 shares of company stock worth $57,100 in the last three months. 20.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGTX. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Cognition Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cognition Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Cognition Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Cognition Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cognition Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.06% of the company’s stock.

About Cognition Therapeutics

Cognition Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics targeting age-related degenerative diseases and disorders of the central nervous system and retina. Its lead product candidate is CT1812, a sigma-2 receptor antagonist, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of mild-to-moderate Alzheimer's disease, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial to treat early-stage Alzheimer's disease; in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of dementia with Lewy bodies (DLB); and in preclinical trial to treat dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

