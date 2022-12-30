Short Interest in Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGTX) Declines By 49.3%

Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGTX – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 160,600 shares, a decrease of 49.3% from the November 30th total of 316,500 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 197,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Cognition Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of Cognition Therapeutics stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,159. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.03. Cognition Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.07 and a one year high of $7.30.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
CGTX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Cognition Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Cognition Therapeutics from $18.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGTX. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Cognition Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cognition Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Cognition Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Cognition Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cognition Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.06% of the company’s stock.
About Cognition Therapeutics
Cognition Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics targeting age-related degenerative diseases and disorders of the central nervous system and retina. Its lead product candidate is CT1812, a sigma-2 receptor antagonist, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of mild-to-moderate Alzheimer's disease, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial to treat early-stage Alzheimer's disease; in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of dementia with Lewy bodies (DLB); and in preclinical trial to treat dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cognition Therapeutics (CGTX)
- The Dogs Of Tech: It’s Time For A Bite Of These Stocks
- Does This Acquisition Make Microsoft a Bear Market Buy?
- Is Kintara Therapeutics A Hidden Gem?
- Should You Warm up to Generac Stock for the Winter?
- 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Hold for the Long Haul
Receive News & Ratings for Cognition Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognition Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.