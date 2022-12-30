Short Interest in COMSovereign Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:COMS) Drops By 43.0%

COMSovereign Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:COMS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,400,000 shares, a decline of 43.0% from the November 30th total of 16,500,000 shares. Currently, 4.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 67,560,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of COMSovereign in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of COMSovereign in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in COMSovereign during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Partners acquired a new stake in shares of COMSovereign during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COMS traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.07. The stock had a trading volume of 905,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,950,488. COMSovereign has a 12 month low of $0.04 and a 12 month high of $0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.08 and a 200 day moving average of $0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.65.

COMSovereign Holding Corp. provides technologically-advanced telecom solutions for network operators, mobile device carriers, governmental units, and other enterprises worldwide. The company offers packet microwave solutions that transmit broadband voice, video, and data, as well as enable service providers, government agencies, enterprises, and other organizations; and in-band full-duplex technologies that alleviate the performance limitations of the principal transmission technologies.

