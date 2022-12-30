Short Interest in Curative Biotechnology, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CUBT) Expands By 54.5%

Curative Biotechnology, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CUBT – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,199,600 shares, an increase of 54.5% from the November 30th total of 2,070,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 773,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days.

Curative Biotechnology Trading Up 17.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS CUBT traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.02. The company had a trading volume of 510,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 519,918. Curative Biotechnology has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.02.

About Curative Biotechnology

Curative Biotechnology, Inc, a development-stage biomedical company, focuses on novel treatments for rare diseases. The company focuses on therapies with potentially accelerated development paths as a result of the disease, the nature of the therapeutic itself, or the stage of clinical development. Its pipeline candidates include CURB906, an antibody-drug conjugate for targeting CD56 positive brain tumors; and IMT504, a novel immune therapy to treat rabies.

