Short Interest in Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S (OTCMKTS:DPBSF) Declines By 69.8%

Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S (OTCMKTS:DPBSF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a drop of 69.8% from the November 30th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 16.0 days.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets cut Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

Shares of DPBSF traded up 6.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching 60.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 800 shares, compared to its average volume of 450. Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S has a 1-year low of 50.78 and a 1-year high of 60.46.

Dampskibsselskabet NORDEN A/S, a shipping company, owns and operates dry cargo and tanker vessels worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Asset Management, Dry Operator, and Tanker Operator. The Asset Management segment owns and charters in long-term vessel capacity; and charters out its capacity of owned and long-term chartered tonnage to dry operators, tanker operators, and third parties.

