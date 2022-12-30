Short Interest in Dream Impact Trust (OTCMKTS:DDHRF) Drops By 50.0%

Dream Impact Trust (OTCMKTS:DDHRF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the November 30th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Dream Impact Trust Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:DDHRF remained flat at $3.01 on Friday. Dream Impact Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.00 and a fifty-two week high of $4.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.45.

Dream Impact Trust Company Profile

Dream Hard Asset Alternatives Trust specializes in hard asset alternative investments including real estate, real estate lending and infrastructure, including renewable power.

