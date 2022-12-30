Short Interest in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW) Decreases By 94.8%

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a decrease of 94.8% from the November 30th total of 185,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 303,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Price Performance
NYSE:ETW traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.73. The stock had a trading volume of 556,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,429. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $7.57 and a twelve month high of $11.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.42.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 23rd will be given a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.00%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Company Profile
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
