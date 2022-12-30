Short Interest in Flame Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FLME) Rises By 235.5%

Flame Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FLME – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, an increase of 235.5% from the November 30th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 281,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Flame Acquisition Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of NYSE FLME traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.05. 409,474 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,692. Flame Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.65 and a 52-week high of $10.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.89.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, CEO James C. Flores acquired 7,500 shares of Flame Acquisition stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.10 per share, for a total transaction of $75,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,750. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 14.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About Flame Acquisition
Flame Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The focuses on effecting into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify, acquire, and operate a business in the energy industry primarily upstream exploration and production sector, and midstream sector and companies.
