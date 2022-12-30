Short Interest in flatexDEGIRO AG (OTCMKTS:FNNTF) Drops By 41.4%

flatexDEGIRO AG (OTCMKTS:FNNTF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 278,800 shares, a decline of 41.4% from the November 30th total of 475,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 174.3 days.

flatexDEGIRO Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:FNNTF remained flat at $6.10 during trading hours on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.56. flatexDEGIRO has a twelve month low of $6.10 and a twelve month high of $23.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FNNTF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of flatexDEGIRO from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of flatexDEGIRO from €11.00 ($11.70) to €9.00 ($9.57) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of flatexDEGIRO from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of flatexDEGIRO from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of flatexDEGIRO from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €9.00 ($9.57) target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.65.

About flatexDEGIRO

flatexDEGIRO AG provides online brokerage and IT solutions in the areas of finance and financial technology services in Europe. It operates through Financial Services (FIN) and Technologies (TECH) segments. The FIN segment offers business-to-consumer online brokerage, business-to-business white-label banking, electronic securities settlement, custody account management, and other banking products and services.

