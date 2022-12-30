Short Interest in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) Expands By 28.0%

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,980,000 shares, a growth of 28.0% from the November 30th total of 3,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,170,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $10.00 to $8.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com cut Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Bank of America cut Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.06.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TV. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 71.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 771.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 9,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 8,657 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. purchased a new position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 689.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 9,418 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.61% of the company’s stock.

TV traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $4.57. 105,562 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,552,385. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.34. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.31. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a one year low of $4.47 and a one year high of $11.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. had a net margin of 70.08% and a return on equity of 3.12%. The business had revenue of $951.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $912.35 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking world. It operates in four segments: Cable, Sky, Content, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system and telecommunication facilities; provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone and mobile services subscription, as well as local and national advertising sales; and offers data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.

