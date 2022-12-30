Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP) Increases By 187.2%

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,000 shares, a growth of 187.2% from the November 30th total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $265,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $690,000. Tlwm grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 56.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tlwm now owns 15,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 5,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSMP traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,570. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.34. Invesco BulletShares has a twelve month low of $23.72 and a twelve month high of $26.02.

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.