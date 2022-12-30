Short Interest in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB) Grows By 122.8%

iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 64,600 shares, a growth of 122.8% from the November 30th total of 29,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 297,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

SUSB stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.77. 152,735 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 265,485. iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $23.18 and a 1 year high of $25.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.68 and a 200-day moving average of $23.84.

iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.047 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This is a boost from iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 63,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 67,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 30,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 118,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,788,000 after buying an additional 1,524 shares during the period.

