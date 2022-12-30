Short Interest in Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Limited (OTCMKTS:LMPMY) Rises By 285.0%

Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Limited (OTCMKTS:LMPMY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, an increase of 285.0% from the November 30th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Stock Performance

OTCMKTS LMPMY traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,083. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.69. Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing has a twelve month low of $3.08 and a twelve month high of $7.48.

Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Company Profile

Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and trades in packaging papers, pulps, and tissue papers in the People's Republic of China, Vietnam, Malaysia, Macau, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Packaging Paper, Tissue Paper, and Pulp segments.

