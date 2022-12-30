Short Interest in Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Limited (OTCMKTS:LMPMY) Rises By 285.0%

Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Limited (OTCMKTS:LMPMY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, an increase of 285.0% from the November 30th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.
Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Stock Performance
OTCMKTS LMPMY traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,083. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.69. Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing has a twelve month low of $3.08 and a twelve month high of $7.48.
Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Company Profile
