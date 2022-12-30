Short Interest in Locafy Limited (NASDAQ:LCFY) Rises By 518.2%

Locafy Limited (NASDAQ:LCFY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, a growth of 518.2% from the November 30th total of 2,200 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 16,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Locafy stock. Wolfswood Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Locafy Limited (NASDAQ:LCFY – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 25,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000. Locafy accounts for about 0.3% of Wolfswood Holdings LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position.

Shares of NASDAQ LCFY traded down $0.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.61. 4 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,993. Locafy has a 1 year low of $4.06 and a 1 year high of $90.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.20.

Locafy Limited operates as a software-as-a-service company (SaaS) that specializes in local search engine marketing in Australia, Europe, the United States, and internationally. It focuses on commercializing its SaaS online publishing technology platform that comprises an integrated suite of solutions, such as listings, landing pages, locators, and marketplace for improving the local online presence for business owners.

