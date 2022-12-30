Short Interest in Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITEY) Drops By 94.8%

Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITEY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a drop of 94.8% from the November 30th total of 131,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 211,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Mitsubishi Estate Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS MITEY traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 139,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,335. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 0.47. Mitsubishi Estate has a fifty-two week low of $11.82 and a fifty-two week high of $18.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

About Mitsubishi Estate

Mitsubishi Estate Co, Ltd. engages in the real estate activities in Japan and internationally. The company is involved in the development, leasing, property management, and sale of office buildings; planning, development, and tenant leasing of retail facilities; investment, development, operational management, and asset management of logistics facilities; operation of 18 hotels under the Royal Park Hotels brand in Japan and the Marunouchi Hotel in the Marunouchi area; and operation of Takamatsu Airport, Miyako Shimojishima Airport Terminal, Mt.

