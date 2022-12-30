Short Interest in MJ Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJNE) Expands By 243.6%

MJ Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJNE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,400 shares, an increase of 243.6% from the November 30th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 65,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

MJ Price Performance

Shares of MJNE stock remained flat at $0.11 during trading hours on Friday. 27,949 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,019. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.21. MJ has a 12 month low of $0.10 and a 12 month high of $0.35.

MJ Company Profile

MJ Holdings, Inc, a cannabis holding company, engages in cultivation management, asset, and infrastructure development business in Nevada. It is also involved in production of cannabis related products; and provision of management services, dispensaries, and consulting services. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

