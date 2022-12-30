Short Interest in NVE Co. (NASDAQ:NVEC) Declines By 27.9%

NVE Co. (NASDAQ:NVEC – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,800 shares, a drop of 27.9% from the November 30th total of 33,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of NVE in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NVE by 97.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 768 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVE by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 3,201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVE in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of NVE in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.27% of the company’s stock.

Get NVE alerts:

NVE Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NVEC stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $64.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,918. The stock has a market capitalization of $312.81 million, a P/E ratio of 17.84 and a beta of 1.25. NVE has a one year low of $43.35 and a one year high of $70.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.66.

NVE Announces Dividend

NVE ( NASDAQ:NVEC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.72 million for the quarter. NVE had a return on equity of 27.12% and a net margin of 56.37%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.18%. NVE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded NVE from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com upgraded NVE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th.

About NVE

(Get Rating)

NVE Corporation develops and sells devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin to acquire, store, and transmit information in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures spintronic products, including sensors and couplers for use in acquiring and transmitting data.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NVE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.