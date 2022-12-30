Short Interest in PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) Drops By 53.7%

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a decline of 53.7% from the November 30th total of 17,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 54,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other news, major shareholder Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total transaction of $33,726.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,752,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,192,374.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 140,768 shares of company stock valued at $1,043,161.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of PermRock Royalty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $165,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in PermRock Royalty Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in PermRock Royalty Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PRT traded down $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $7.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,405. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.98. The stock has a market cap of $92.70 million, a PE ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 1.26. PermRock Royalty Trust has a twelve month low of $6.38 and a twelve month high of $10.88.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.081 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.76%.

PermRock Royalty Trust owns 80% net profits interest in the oil and natural gas production properties acquired by Boaz Energy II, LLC in Permian Basin, Texas. Its underlying properties comprising 22,997 net acres, which include 2,434 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Hockley and Terry counties, Texas; 1,667 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Terry and Cochran counties, Texas; 14,727 net acres on the Eastern Shelf of the Permian Basin in Glasscock, Schleicher, Stonewall, and Coke counties, Texas; and 4,169 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Ward, Crane, Terry, and Ector counties, Texas.

