Short Interest in Rakuten Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKUNY) Declines By 57.0%

Rakuten Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKUNY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,200 shares, a drop of 57.0% from the November 30th total of 72,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

RKUNY traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.48. The company had a trading volume of 41,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,411. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 1.09. Rakuten Group has a twelve month low of $4.11 and a twelve month high of $10.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.69.

Rakuten Group, Inc offers internet services in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: Internet Services, FinTech, and Mobile segments. The Internet Services segment operates Rakuten Ichiba, an internet shopping mall; Rakuten Books, an online bookstore; Rakuten Travel, an internet travel site; Rakuten Gora, an online golf course reservation service; Rakuten Fashion, an online fashion store; Rakuma, a flea market app; Rakuten Rewards, which offers online cash-back services; and Rakuten 24, an internet shopping site that sells medical supplies and daily necessities.

