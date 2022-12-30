Short Interest in Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAL) Decreases By 24.6%

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAL – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a decline of 24.6% from the November 30th total of 13,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Salisbury Bancorp

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Salisbury Bancorp by 98.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 236,342 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,663,000 after purchasing an additional 117,515 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Salisbury Bancorp by 182.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 188,350 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,513,000 after purchasing an additional 121,649 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Salisbury Bancorp by 102.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 86,015 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 43,578 shares in the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital increased its position in Salisbury Bancorp by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 78,508 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Salisbury Bancorp by 262.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,849 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 51,283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SAL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Salisbury Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Salisbury Bancorp in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Salisbury Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ SAL traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,313. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 0.71. Salisbury Bancorp has a 12 month low of $22.50 and a 12 month high of $32.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.73.

Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.02). Salisbury Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 26.53%. The firm had revenue of $14.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.70 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Salisbury Bancorp will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salisbury Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. Salisbury Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.36%.

About Salisbury Bancorp

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Salisbury Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. It offers various retail and commercial deposit products. The company also provides loans, such as residential and commercial real estate loans; construction loans; working capital loans; equipment loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, collateral loans, and auto and personal installment loans.

