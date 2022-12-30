Short Interest in Servotronics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVT) Grows By 214.3%

Servotronics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a growth of 214.3% from the November 30th total of 1,400 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.
NYSEAMERICAN SVT remained flat at $11.10 on Thursday. 29 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,225. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Servotronics has a 12 month low of $9.47 and a 12 month high of $14.90. The firm has a market cap of $27.75 million, a PE ratio of -15.64 and a beta of 0.67.
Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Servotronics from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st.
Servotronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets control components and consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Advanced Technology Group (ATG) and Consumer Products Group (CPG). The ATG segment provides servo-control components to the commercial aerospace, aircraft, and government related industries; and medical and industrial markets.
