Short Interest in Snam S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SNMRF) Declines By 19.5%

Snam S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SNMRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,496,800 shares, a decrease of 19.5% from the November 30th total of 6,830,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 13,742.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SNMRF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Snam from €5.20 ($5.53) to €5.25 ($5.59) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Snam from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Snam from €5.10 ($5.43) to €5.00 ($5.32) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Societe Generale raised shares of Snam from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Snam from €5.40 ($5.74) to €5.30 ($5.64) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.07.

Get Snam alerts:

Snam Price Performance

OTCMKTS SNMRF remained flat at $4.80 on Friday. Snam has a 1 year low of $3.99 and a 1 year high of $5.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.91.

About Snam

Snam S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of natural gas transport and storage infrastructure in Italy. The company operates through Natural Gas Transportation, Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Regasification, and Natural Gas Storage segments. It provides natural gas transportation and dispatching services with approximately 32,700 kilometers of high-and medium-pressure gas pipelines; and owns and manages LNG regasification plants.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Snam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.